Liz and Michel win the Montgo Pairs BB on Count Back

On a hot and sultry day that forecast thunderstorms all day, we played a pairs BB Stableford Competition kindly sponsored by Keith and Sally Cottrell.

Although we did get one heavy downpour for around 15 minutes the rest of the time stayed dry.

Two couples shone against the rest of the field Liz and Michelle Grin and James Hayward and Terry Moore both pairs on 40 pts, with a delighted Liz and Michelle taking first place on count back.

Third place went to Roy Jones and Peter Gardiner

NTP 3rd Gordon Gleeson

NTP 16th Susie Snelling

NTP 2nd on 18th Liz Grin

Next weeks competition The Middleton Trophy, Stableford, sponsored by Roy and Jan Jones.