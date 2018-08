As the Vega Baja authorities look for sites for the new waste treatment plant the residents of San Miguel de Salinas have commissioned a study which firmly opposes the siting of the plant just 2.5km from the town.

Inflexibility of EasyJet staff at Murcia airport as a Navy vet is refused permission to board a plane and the story of the English woman who complained to Thomas Cook that there were too many Spaniards in her Benidorm hotel……