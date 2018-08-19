40th Anniversary of Torrevieja City Tennis Tournament

Over 250 players took part in last week’s tournament to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Torrevieja Tennis Club where the players were competing for prizes of € 3,600 in cash for the senior categories and € 2,000 in sports goods for the juniors.

The competition was divided into 18 different categories culminating in some great finals last Sunday evening with the players spurred on some very by big crowds.

At the presentation ceremony Club Vice President and Tournament Director,Humberto Zuleta, who served as Master of Ceremonies gave a brief history of the club and the foundation of the tournament that was being played for the 40th year.

The ceremony was also attended by the local journalist Mr. Francisco Reyes Prieto, Mr. José Manuel Dolón (Mayor), Victor Ferrandez (Councilor for Sports), Domingo Pérez, Alejandro Blanco, Javier Manzanares and Luis Mª Pizana representative of the Provincial Council of Alicante and also councillor of the Consistory.

The Valencian Tennis Federation included its president, Mr. Antonio Martínez Cascales, and D. Eduardo Ferrero, the father of former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The winners in the open category were Zakhar Trapeznikov (male) and Jimar Gerald (female) who each received a traditional Barco de Sal (Salt boat) as champions. Beaten finalists were Felipe Stepanov and Lara Panfilova.