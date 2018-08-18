Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 15th August, Alenda

With the children off school the journey to Alenda for this weeks game was much easier and quicker. The weather was extremely kind to us with cloud cover providing a respite from the heat of previous weeks, we were promised rain but fortunately that never materialised.

As we approached the course it looked a bit patchy but on closer inspection it was really quite good even if some of the greens were a bit slow it was still eminently playable as our winner this week proved, with 41 points off 14 with slope Malcolm Monti showed his class. Second place went to Nitin Pancholi with a very good 37 points from 29, third spot was taken by the irrepressible David Knight with 31 points beating Chris Williamson into fourth on count-back, Chris also had a “two” on the 13th. There were nearest the pin prizes for Malcolm on the 5th and Paddy Kenmore on the 16th.

Our next game will be at La Sella on Wednesday the 29th August the first tee will be 8.40 so you need to be there at 8.00 to book in. Guests are always welcome with a current handicap certificate. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor 639242896.