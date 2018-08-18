National award for Torrevieja Hospital Cardiology Department

The University Hospital of Torrevieja has received the SEC-Excellent Seal in Cardiac Insufficiency that evaluates, through an audit process, the “efficient use” of available resources, confirming “the excellence of care” in this ailment that affects 2.7% of the Spanish population over 45 years of age.

The hospital thus becomes one of the 38 centres in Spain that have received this prestigious accreditation, which is a recognition of the work of the cardiology department in reducing mortality and increasing the quality of life of patients suffering from this heart disease.

The accreditation project consists of three phases: the review of the documentation presented by the unit, an audit that includes a visit to the facilities and interviews with the members of the unit and, finally, the issuance of a final report that recognises the unit compliance with established standards.

Head of the Cardiology service, Dr. Carlos de Diego, said that he is delighted with this recognition explaining that “it is the result of the daily work of his Cardiology Specialists and the specialised nursing team that we are constantly seeking to offer the best quality of care in this area.

The SEC is a non-profit scientific and professional organization dedicated to “increasing the state of knowledge” about the heart and the circulatory system, to “advance” in the prevention and treatment of associated diseases and to “improve” the survival and quality of life of those cardiac patients.