Adoption of pets featured at Summer schools

Torrevieja’s Department of Animal Protection has launched a summer campaign to raise awareness among children of the importance of the adoption and sterilization of domestic animals

The Councillor of Animal Protection, Carmen Morate, accompanied by Patricia Tarín Carrasco, a volunteer at the Albergue Municipal de Animales de Torrevieja, have organised educational talks in all of the summer schools that are currently being held in the municipality.

During her last visit, the councillor explained to the students of the Salvador Ruso Public School how they should act should they adopt a cat or a dog. Morate said that the adoption of the animals was far preferable to going out and buying one.

“It is important to give a second chance to those that have been abandoned,” she explained, telling the children that the abandonment of an animal is a crime.

During the talk, Morate took with her Gala and Mérida, two greyhounds that have already found a home.

The councillor also spoke to the children about how they should take care of their pets, explaining the advantages of sterilisation. According to Morate, owners who do not sterilise their pets run great risks, since the animal’s behaviour will become more aggressive. Moreover, many animals are more likely to develop cancer or psychological pregnancy and, in the worst cases, to run away from their owners’ home.

In addition, the councillor told children with pets that they should vaccinate their dogs for rabies and ensure that they are also microchipped. This small device, the size of a grain of rice, contains important data including the owner’s name, address and mobile phone, essential to locate them in case the animal is lost.

Finally, Morate has explained to the children the procedure they should follow if they were interested in adopting an animal from the shelter. She stressed that all family members must agree on adoption and that everyone has to care for the animal. “It’s not about coming here and taking a cat or a dog, you have to follow a process. We have to assess the home of the applicant and if it meets the needs of each animal, “she concluded.