More than 1,650 drivers fined for speeding in a week

More than 1,650 drivers were fined last week in the Murcia Region, during the traffic control campaign put into place by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) with an emphasis placed on speed.

According to the data provided by the Provincial Headquarters, the Civil Guard Traffic officers monitored 17,280 motorists during the seven days, of which 1,655 were driving in excess of the limit

The percentage, of 9.57%, is the second highest in the seven campaigns that have been run in the Region since the spring of 2015.

The operation was also joined by the local police from Murcia, Cartagena, La Union, Pliego and San Pedro del Pinatar, but the Provincial Headquarters is still awaiting their data so it is certain that the final number of sanctions will be considerably higher.

The offence is currently punishable by fines ranging between 100 and 600 euros and the loss of up to six points on your driving license however the law considers it a crime for a driver to exceed the speed by more than 60 kilometres per hour on urban roads and more than 80 kilometres per hour on interurban roads. In those cases, the punishment can be up to six months in prison, heavy fines or community service plus a ban of up to four years.

So far this year nine truck and bus drivers were also arrested for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol the most recent of which was last Sunday on the A-7 motorway when a heavy goods vehicle driver was found to be seven times over the Breathalyser limit.