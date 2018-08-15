How to Get Rid of Nasty Odours in Your Shoes

The most annoying thing is getting into public transport and realise that someone’s shoe is releasing a bad smell. How would you tell your co-worker not to remove their shoes in the office because they stink? It will be very embarrassing to know that your counterparts are talking about you behind your back because of the nasty odours your shoes produce.
Worry no more, in today's discussion we discuss about how to get rid of nasty shoe odours.
Baking soda
At times the ingredients are not far away. All you need to do is get Baking powder from the Kitchen. Make sachets of baking soda and place them in the shoe so that they absorb the odour. The sachets can be small pieces of clothes that you add baking soda then tie at the end. Leave the sachets in the shoes overnight. Then in the morning it’s all magic.
Others simply sprinkle the baking powder directly into the shoe and leave overnight. Dust of the soda in the morning and wear your freshened shoes.
Bad odours in the shoes are normally caused by bacteria. As the feet are going through the perspiration process, the excess gets absorbed by the socks and shoes.
Vinegar and Water
Just like alcohol, vinegar kills the bacteria that causes the bad odours in the shoes. Mix thoroughly 2 cups of vinegar with 3 gallons of water. Soak for sneaker shoes until they are completely wet. Dry them immediately to avoid the bacteria from reproducing and multiplying again.

Alcohol
The bacteria feed on dead skin on the feet and multiply. Hence, clean your feet with alcohol. Alcohol is reported to reduce the rate of bacterial multiplication. As a result, it will remove the smell in the shoes. This is so because it kills the bacteria. Therefore, rinse your feet with water. Dry the feet and add pure alcohol on the feet.