Stylish Torry starting to take shape – By Steve Hibberd

CD Torrevieja – 1 Yeclano Deportivo – 1

CD Montesinos – 1 CD Torrevieja – 2

Torry had their first pre season friendly on home soil (well, artificial surface over at Nelson Mandela Stadium actually) last Wednesday, when Murcian 3rd div side Yeclano deportivo were the visitors. Manager Manu Sanchez must have been more than happy, as his mix of youth and experience gave a good account of themselves, against a side that narrowly missed promotion last season. Revi opened the scoring after only 10 mins, a belter on the volley from way outside the box, following a centre from Fran.

The lead lasted barely 13 mins, before Inigo converted a cross by fellow Yeclano striker Tonne at the far post. Yeclano hit the post, before Torry front man Omar, missed a sitter from Fran. Revi went close to adding a 2nd goal, but was denied by the woodwork.

A host of substitutes made an entrance in the 2nd half, and one of these should have doubled Torry´s lead. Juanmi was through on goal with just keeper Serna to beat, but as often happens at this level, he panicked and allowed Yeclano´s keeper to easily block his shot. The hosts did have the ball in the net close to the end, but alas it was disallowed for an infringement.

Torry line up – Juampe (Jesus Duenas), Hector Catala (Felipe), Jesus Sanchez (German), Akopo (Jorge), Guido, Cabillo, Revi (Eneko), Nana (Jon), Omar (Juanmi), Fran (Lewis), Manez (Rulo)

A short notice match against CD Montesinos was announced the following day. So, only 3 days after their last work out, Torry made the short trip to the municipal stadium in Los Montesinos. I´ve never been there before, but was impressed by the compact set up, where entrance was free, which was a nice touch.

Once again, Torry got off to a bright start, scoring on 15 mins through a Fran free kick at the edge of the penalty area. Fran was agonizingly close on 25 mins, when his snap shot narrowly missed the target. On 32 mins, capt Cabillo rattled the cross bar, as Torry completely dominated early proceedings.

Full back Hector made a lovely overlapping run on 40 mins, picking up the ball before giving Montesinos keeper Carlos no chance as his fierce low drive nestled into the back of the net. Three mins later, the same man’s blushes were spared as he headed against his own cross bar, before the danger was cleared.

As per normal in friendlies, a mass of substitutions interrupted the flow of the game, with both sides losing the impetus. Torry substitute Revi had a long range shot well saved on 65 mins, before Montesinos pulled a goal back 15 mins later.

Vasquino rounded Torry substitute keeper Jesus Duenas, before slotting the ball home. It has to be said, that along with striker Omar (who was the butt of all Torry fans jokes!), Jesus Duenas is very much the weak link, in what is developing into being a very competent squad.

The other Torry Jesus (not the one that saves, or rather doesn´t, if you´ll excuse the pun!), slammed a long range drive from an acute angle against the post on 85 mins, then shortly afterwards he shot just wide of the target.

Torry line up – Juampe (Jesus Duenas), Hector, Lewis, Akapo, Jorge (Guido), Cabillo, Felipe (Eneko), Nana (Jesus Sanchez), Omar (Revi), Rulo (German), Fran (Manez)

Nelson Mandela Stadium is the venue for Torry´s next friendly on Sunday 19 August, ko 1900 hrs, when Murcian div 3 side UCAM Murcia ´B´ are the visitors.