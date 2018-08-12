Pianist Toby Jacobs proves a hit in Campoamor

A very healthy crowd turned up on Saturday night to enjoy a recital by the Belgian International pianist Toby Jacobs. There was standing room only on the grassed area next to the Campoamor Marina as Toby played a selection of light classical and popular songs from the shows.

The program, arranged by Orihuela Town Hall, will continue on Saturday, August 18 with the performance of the Rock Group Kassia who will perform songs from the 80s and 90s. This concert will begin at 11.00 pm on Avenida de la Playa and Paseo del Mar (down by La Zenia beach).

The last concert will be on Saturday, August 25 with an ABBA tribute group that will also get underway at 11 pm on the Playa Flamenca esplanade.