The Leader Newspaper week 728

Organisers claimed that over 400 people, many of them foreign residents, took to the streets on Friday to demand a better deal for the Orihuela Costa, while many more took part in a similar protest in front of La Mata Town Hall, also asking for more investment in the area.

Good news at last for San Javier with the Orleans Foundation choosing the airport as the destination for its aircraft museum when it moves from Madrid, although still to be ratified by the Minister of Defence and Aena and a story about an 82 year old lady who has been fined 750 euro by the town council in Callosa del Segura for projecting the hologram of a cross onto the facade of San Martin church.