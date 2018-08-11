Help at Home join forces with Goya

When Isabelle Weidmar had to have a leg amputation she was determined not to lose her independence, so she wheeled herself from her Quesada home to her local restaurant, Goyo’s.

Restaurant owner Arturo was so impressed by her courage and determination he decided to hold a raffle to raise money for a motorised scooter for her.

Isabelle has been a long-term client of the charity Help at Home Costa Blanca which also chipped in with a substantial donation to enable the purchase of the chair, making it much easier and less tiring for Isabelle to get about and enjoy her favourite meals.

Pictured is Isabelle with Arturo with some of the HAH team which provide some help to her and other clients in their homes in and around Quesada.

They are a branch of Help at Home Costa Brava which operates in and around Orihuela Costa and have two charity shops there which finance the charity’s operations.