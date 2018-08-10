Torrevieja revival marching on

The new Rugby club Torrevieja Revival RFC is making excellent progress with regularly having 17 plus players training down on Naufragos Beach in Torrevieja for pre-season fitness training ready for our pre-season friendlies. This also included 6 new players as well last week, of all nationalities. The club is becoming a very multi national club just as the sport should be.

These are taking place in September on first, 15th and 29th, so look out on Facebook and the local press for more details nearer the time.

We have on top of the local players training been having Quins academy and Cheshire county players down training as well as a couple Irish juniors, so a great mixture of experience and new lads coming into the sport.

Locally we have 2 lads who are ex Valencian academy players and the average age of the team is in the early 20’s with few experienced old heads in there.

The season will be starting mid October so still plenty of time to come down and get your fitness levels up ready for the new season.

We also have half a dozen teams booking to come out on tour from the beginning of May juniors, ladies etc as well as at least one touch rugby team.

The touch rugby also doubled the numbers training last week down on Guardamar beach by the Red Cross place in front of the bars and restaurants. It will be great to see plenty more people down there training, also come down training and set up your own touch rugby team with a group of friends or local bars or business and get a league up and running with the support of the Valencian Federation. You only need 12 players per team

Rugby is beginning to boom again in the area with the true principals of the sport respect and family values just as it should be, keeping egos and politics out. All for one and one for all.

For further information about the Torrevieja rugby club come down to Zoco Market on Sunday to Dutch’s Rugby Store or contact the clubs co-ordinator Tony on 670 972 366 whatsapp.