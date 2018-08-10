Take in the cafe culture of Los Montesinos

Los Montesinos is situated to the north of Torrevieja on the banks of the Torrevieja salt lagoon, in the middle of citrus farming country. It is surrounded by orange and lemon groves and really is worth a visit.

Although Los Montesinos seems quite modern in its feel, its history goes back to Roman times, remains of a Roman village have been found and this links conveniently to the important ancient Roman road which runs through the village. The Via Augusta would have been the most important road in Spain during the Roman occupation although it is somewhat uninspiring today, looking much like any other.

A big year for the town was 1990 when it finally got its independence from Almoradi.

The town is now a popular area for re-location and for holiday homes, with many new housing developments going up in recent years. Still an important area for the cultivation of lemons and oranges, Los Montesinos today is a bustling little town with a modern feel and a friendly population.

A few years ago a major refurbishment to the main town square saw it turned into a great place to “chill out” and relax, without the stresses of traffic, as the tree lined focal point of the town, an attractive gathering place bordered by the new Ayuntamiento (town hall), and the church with ample seating space, and it is also completely pedestrianised.

Situated close to the town hall at the end of the square that originally formed the agricultural town and the manor house, is the Hermitage of La Marquesa. Formerly with the mission to provide religious assistance to the peasants of the adjacent fields and to the inhabitants of Los Montesinos the small church was closed in 1990, however, in the first week of October, residents organise a pilgrimage and other religious celebrations in memory of their primitive parish church.

The restaurants and cafes around the square offer a huge choice of lunch, snacks and refreshing drinks. The area is so attractive that many people come to visit for a day and enjoy the buzz that Los Montesinos has to offer.

The town also serves the community through the many great businesses on offer. You can pick up all your favourite tastes from home farm stores as everything for your home, such as carpets, curtains and furniture.

There are many great bars too, with a range of tapas available, as well as great meal deals at many of the local restaurants, not forgetting of course that Los Montesinos hosts on of the most delightful and famous, quality based restaurants around, La Herradura to the east of the town on the CV 945, with a range of quality meals and menus and regular flamenco and other events, this is an absolute must to visit.

After all that exploring, don’t worry if your feet need a rest and a little recuperation, Los Montesinos even has a chiropodist, based in the Clinic Las Salinas

There is a great market every Friday afternoon from 4pm till about 7pm. The town has lots of small friendly bars, great places to eat tapas, catering for English, Spanish or any other nationality, with offers of cream teas, ice-cold cañas, paella and fish and chips.

Los Montesinos Fiestas: Depending on when you visit, you might well be able to enjoy one of the local fiestas, three of them are, 30th July, Day of Segregation, October, Virgen del Pilar, November, Day of St Cecilia (St Cecilia is the patron saint of Los Montesinos).

Los Montesinos is situated on the CV-945 on the opposite side of the salt lake to Torrevieja, it can be reached from junctions 751 and 754 of the AP-7 motorway. Places of interest nearby include Rojales with its cave houses, Formentera del Segura and the new city Ciudad Quesada, the result of one man’s childhood dream. So you see, however you look at it, Los Montesinos really is worth a visit.