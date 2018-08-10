San Miguel Bowls Club – week ending 10th August

By Gail Willshire

The 2 Wood Triples competition came to a close in the heat this week. Fortunately, no one actually melted on Wednesday but I think a few looked rather close to it. The winners of the competition – who didn’t even need to turn up for the last week – were Sandra Hannan, Reg Cooper, Mike Douglas and Ian Hope.

I’m getting fed up with reporting Ian’s name in the paper as this is the second competition he has won this summer! The second placed team was my own with Jan Allen, Val Hignett and Eddie Cowan. A big thanks to Noel Davis for running the competition and to everyone who took part. Despite the heat we all thoroughly enjoyed it.

Finally, a reminder that the Wasps sessions will start again on Wednesday 5th September 1:30 for 2:00 – €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and woods available to borrow. Anyone interested in taking up bowls is welcome and will receive some initial coaching. If you are new to bowls just make yourself known Ken Hope or another club member.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President Stuart Hemmings on 965720461, or the Secretary Gail Willshire on 965020492.

The photo shows Reg Cooper, Mike Douglas, Sandra Hannan, Ian Hope