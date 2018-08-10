Paddys Point Golf Society

Our numbers were somewhat depleted this month mainly due to the very hot weather but a nice breeze at Vistabella helped keep us cool. The new holes were a first for many and received nothing but praise.

The entire course was in excellent order and enjoyed by us all despite the score. Back at Paddy’s we partook of some well earned refreshments and appreciated the lovely meal which was laid on by the Pub. THANK YOU Rory, Hazel and all your hard working staff.

NTP Winners – Alan Scott, Kevin Fitzpatrick and Elsie Cowie. No 2’s recorded. LONG DRIVE – Joey McAvoy. BEST GUEST – Paul Fitzgerald 33pts. 3rd Joey McAvoy 35pts 2nd Eldon Carey 35pts c/b Winner of the Summer Trophy Kevin Fitzpatrick 39pts.

Next Outing is on 12th September to Riquelme.

Photo shows Vice Chairman Myra with Kevin.