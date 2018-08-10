Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 8th August, El Plantio

Sponsored by Studley Holdings

Week two at El Plantio this time with extremely generous sponsorship from “Studley Holdings” courtesy of Michael Taylor providing gifts for everyone attending and reduced green fees to boot.

The course has clearly suffered from this long dry spell we are going through but it is still a good test of golfing skills for all. On top of the podium with an exceptional 39 points and a point seven cut for his efforts was Fred Cooley, he was followed by the vice captain Arthur Sullivan with 35, beating Paddy Kenmore into third place on count-back and fourth was our sponsor, Michael Taylor with 34.

The nearest the pin prizes were won by Steve Head on the seventh, David Edwards on the 9th, Michael Taylor on the 14th and Fred Cooley on the 18th, Fred also secured the two to earn a covetted Warbler ball.

Our next game will be at Oliva Nova on Wednesday the 22nd August the first tee will be 10.40 so you need to be there at 10.00 to book in. Guests are always welcome with a current handicap certificate. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor 639 242 896.