GRO called to disturbance in Municipal Sports area

Following complaints from local residents, the Operational Reinforcement Group of the Local Police was despatched to the municipal sports arena in Torrevieja last Monday where they found about 230 youths, many of them under age, drinking, screaming and playing exceptionally loud music.

According to some residents the disturbances have been taking place virtually every night lasting through to the early hours.

On the arrival of the GRO it took less than 7 minutes to disperse the youngsters who, following the seizure of a large number of alcoholic beverages, wandered off in a, largely, orderly manner.