Cristo Rey Fiesta At Mojácar’s Hamlet, Sopalmo

Sopalmo, a part of the municipality of Mojácar, is eagerly preparing for its Cristo Rey Patron Saint Fiesta this weekend, from Friday 10th to Sunday 12th August.

Reviving old traditions, whilst also gathering more interest from the younger generations, its a time when Sopalmo dresses up and everyone, including residents and visitors, gets together to have a great time.

Everything gets going on Friday at 8 p.m. with the married couples’ ribbon races, a tradition dating back to medieval times, when more than 20 horseback riders battle to win the decorated ribbons that their partners have placed in rings. Each victor is always greeted with applause by spectators on both sides of the street, as the band plays a tune in their honour. Then, at 10 p.m. Sopalmo´s outdoor party takes over, with dancing and entertainment until dawn.

At midnight on Saturday, the Fiesta speech will be made by Juan Pablo Muñoz, followed by the election of the Fiesta Queen and the Dames of Honour. Isabel Montoya García, who was crowned Queen in 2017, along with her Dames, Ana Artero, Andrea García and Rocío García, will then hand their duties over to the newly crowned representatives for 2018.

Holy Mass will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the town’s chapel, followed by the children`s ribbon races and, outdoor musical entertainment by Rafael Rueda at 8 p.m.

José Antonio Fernández, Sopalmo´s district Mayor, is delighted with the programme that has been put together for 2018 and has extended an open invitation to all Mojácar’s residents and visitors to come along and enjoy their special event. He stressed the importance of the residents’ participation and particularly the young people, whom he said will guarantee the future of these festivities for generations to come.

Sopalmo, a place that keeps its charming characteristics intact, is a place to visit at any time of the year, but is at its best when all dressed up for Fiesta time.