CD Torrevieja strengthens its defence by signing Elche-born Jorge Mojica.

CD Torrevieja can now confirm the signing of Jorge García Mojica (Elche, 1995) to the club, after an agreement was reached by both player and management. Jorge Mojica plays in the centre-back position. His strengths include his power, aggressiveness and great kick-offs.

The Elche-born player joins the club from SF Benidorm CD, where he was one of their best players last season. After training with Kelme Juvenil, he ascended to Preferente in 2014/2015, playing an important and successful role with CD Alcoyano B where he stayed for two seasons. From there he went to Callosa Deportiva CF in Preferente and then joined Muro CF, who play in the 3º Division.