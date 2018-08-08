A successful season of walks for U3A

Along with the rest of the Torrevieja U3A sections, June saw the last outing of the Torrevieja U3A Walking Group, although the team leaders themselves along with a few other hardy members, have been embarking on several expeditions during the oppressive July sunshine to check out new walks for the members to enjoy during the new season.

The Group’s walks give its members a unique opportunity to see and appreciate the Costa Blanca at its best and to gain a different perspective of the region, its countryside, wildlife and coast.

Following a successful season of walks, the group coordinators are now putting together a schedule of monthly walks that will start in September and carry on until May. The current coordinating team of Paul Farrow and Bob Morris has been increased with the welcome addition of John Summers to ensure continuity of coordination and that a full schedule of new walks is in place for the new season

The Torrevieja U3A Groups Fair which will be held on Monday September 24th at 10.30 a.m., at the CMO building (Central Municipal de Ocio behind Carrefour) allows for the showcasing of many of its group activities. The Walking Group will be doing just that, inviting current and new members of the U3A to join the group.

So, if you enjoy the countryside and would like to see more of it with a group of like-minded and friendly people come long to the U3A Groups Fair and see what the group has to offer you.

Details of the walking group, and all other sections can also be found on the Torrevieja U3A website torreviejau3a.org