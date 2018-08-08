Ruby’s Golf Society

Our trophy game took to El Plantio the course and the high temperatures were the winners. With the greens quite difficult and some of the fairways a bit bare this led to some average scores with the exception of one of our ladies who smashed it and made it look easy.

The results were as follows :Nearest the pin on the par 3’s were Kevin Hufton, Colin Bailey and Nigel Wright, nearest the pin in two was Dave Johnston. Best front nine Theresa Wright, best back Andrew Evans, one put that did go down was from Kevin Hufton who won the two’s pot. Gold division winner was Dave Johnson, and silver division and overall winner with 36 points was Helen Bailey.

Back at Ray’s bar on El Raso we had the presentation and some nice tapas, thanks to Angus and his staff, and Steve Bramhall won the football card.

Our next Trophy game is at Altorreal on the 10th of August. If you wish to play with us or require any further information please email us at rubysgolf@yahoo.co.uk