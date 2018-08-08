Plaza Golf Society at Villamartin

On this very warm August day the TPGS returned to our favourite course the famous Villamartin.

We had 53 players on patrol today a great number once again. The course as usual was in fine condition and resulted in some great scores and some pretty woeful ones! Unusually Gordy avoided the last spot, this was claimed by Steve Barry with 18 measly points of his 28 hcap.

Best Lady was the very popular Liz O’Sully with 34 pts. We had 13 guests today but the best by some margin was Graham Temple (no relation to wee Ronnie) who scored 40 pts of his very impressive hcap of 3.

NTPS were sponsored by The Ale House and the lucky recipients were Keith Crowley (the best player in the field off scratch), Paul Mooney, Wee Jimmy Gray, Paul McThelwell, and Christine Attwood.

There were 7 winners of the 2’s pot: Well Done resident Capitano Dickie Allen, Ronnie Temple, Graham Temple, Paul Mooney, Toby Davies, Paul McThelwell and Kev “stato” Adamson.

The Silver division proved to be a very tough school but lovely jubbly Liz Sully came 3rd with 34 pts, Neil Cheeseman 2nd on countback with 39pts to Alan Carter certainly a bit of handicap adjustment coming there way!

The Gold division was an equally tough arena With Captain Dickie McAllen coming in 3rd with a respectable 37 pts (big shout out to Janet Allen who is recovering nicely from a sudden illness, get well soon from us all xxx ) Robert McDowell beat Dickie on countback also scoring 37 pts of his 7 hcap.

But by far (and perhaps the most surprising) winner was the jovial character Big Phil Sully with a wonderful 40pts some great scores there, the handicaps are being reviewed as we speak!

Next week we are orf to Roda, there are a few spaces left please book online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com

Thank you all for your continued support and help in making this the best society on the Costas.