New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV hits 100,000 sales

New Citroën C3 Aircross has impressive sales momentum. The new compact SUV has already achieved 100,000 sales since its launch last October, with almost 70,000 since the start of 2018. These figures consolidate the model’s position as Citroën’s second best-selling vehicle, just behind the C3 supermini.

This success is a clear endorsement of the brand’s product offensive. In the first half of 2018, Citroën reported a 9% rise in global sales (vs the first half of 2017), with a seven-year high in Europe.

Citroën UK is also celebrating a significant milestone for New Citroën C3 Aircross having achieved over 8,000 sales to date, ahead of the expected volume.

With its unique design, outstanding modular layout, extensive personalisation options and 12 driver assistance technologies, New Citroën C3 Aircross’ exceptional sales performance reflects its instant appeal:

55% of orders are for the for the top trim level (named Flair in the UK)

35% of orders are for the optional interior ambiences

25% of orders specify a two-tone roof

30% of orders specify a Colour Pack (colour touches on the roof bars, rear quarter-lights, door mirrors and around the headlights)

New C3 Aircross Compact SUV is an award winner too. The new model has already been voted ‘Best Buy Car of Europe’ in the AUTOBEST 2018 awards and was recently named ‘Small SUV of the Year’ in the AUTO EXPRESS New Car Awards 2018 here in UK.

For more information about New Citroën C3 Aircross, please visit: www.citroen.co.uk