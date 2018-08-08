Music and original crafts in the Port of Jávea

The Craft Fair in the Port of Jávea (or Xàbia, as it is called in Valenciano) has grown into a regular summer event.

This is the sixth year that some twenty craft people and artists sell their original work on the sea front promenade in the port.

Every stall offers something different, but all is hand made by the people in the stall (sometimes even on the spot): wooden toys, string and glove puppets; leather bags, belts and purses; pottery; wooden sculptures; little animals and pictures made of shells, hi-tech lamps made from recycled tins, brooches of real orchids; hand made shorts and summer dresses; crochet bags and tops; and several stalls with jewelry, every one different: silver, leather, ceramics, macramé and even recycled beer cans.

For your further entertainment there is live music (busking!): on Mondays by the Happy Freuds and on Wednesdays there is classic Jazz and Soul by Montgó Music.

On Tuesday 14 August The Sunset Trio (2 guitars and a violin) from Northern Italy visit the fair on their busking tour through Spain, playing mainly Country and Blues. Every so now and then the potter José brings his wheel to teach young and old how to turn their own bowl or cup.

This way the fair is one more reason to visit this part of Jávea, that has a lot to offer: in the Port itself you can watch the daily fish auction in the “lonja”, you can visit the modern church of the Virgen de Loreto, that looks like an enormous concrete ship, or the many shops, bars and restaurants with their terraces on the sea front.

The fair opens every evening from 7 pm till midnight at the end of the Avenida Jaime I in the Port of Jávea. The tourist train that runs between the Port and the Arenal Beach stops every hour just at the fair.

More information (also in English) on 639 979 678 and photographs of what to expect in the stalls you can find at http://www.amata.es/JaveaVerano_18.html