Millions of plucky brits would confront disabled parking spot misusers

Almost 1-in-3 Brits would challenge someone using a disabled parking space when they should not be

Blue Badge parking shake-up biggest for decades as people with hidden disabilities can also apply from 2019

Changes to system are welcomed by YourParkingSpace.co.uk but survey results indicate it could lead to unintentional confrontations

A study by online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk has found that almost a third of Brits would challenge someone they thought was parking in a disabled space when they should not be.

However, a major update to the Blue Badge system in 2019 means that people should not jump to conclusions if they see a possible parking infringement as people without a physical impairment can also apply for one.

This includes less obvious illnesses, such as autism or mental health conditions, in a move the Government hopes will help people with hidden disabilities.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “It is admirable that almost a third of Brits would confront someone misusing a disabled parking spot.

“Given the changes to the system in 2019 it might be prudent for those millions of Brits willing to challenge a suspected disabled parking space misuser to show some restraint and not jump to a hasty conclusion if they suspect someone is parking in a disabled spot dishonestly just because they cannot see any outward signs of a disability.

“Indeed, YourParkingSpace.co.uk welcomes the changes to Blue Badge parking as it recognises that mobility can also be difficult for people with a less obvious illness.”

Other findings from the YourParkingSpace.co.uk survey shows that many Brits back harsh punishment for disabled parking space misusers. For instance, 5 per cent wanted a temporary driving ban of 3 months or more.

Meanwhile, more than 1-in-10 wanted to increase the maximum fine up to £1,500 for those not displaying a Blue Badge when parking in a Blue Badge bay.

Surprisingly, while the vast majority of those surveyed had never dishonestly parked in a Blue Badge spot, a sizeable 6 per cent had done so.

Commenting on the Blue Badge changes, Sue Bott CBE, Deputy Chief Executive at Disability Rights UK, said: “It is helpful to see acknowledged that it is not just physical impairments that can make mobility difficult but also some mental health issues as well. We supported the Government’s proposals at consultation stage and are delighted that this long overdue change has been made.”

