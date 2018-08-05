Turtle rescued close to International Marina

A loggerhead turtle was rescued last week about a mile from the mouth of the Torrevieja International Marina.

The turtle was spotted in difficulty by children who were aboard the recreational fishing boat, Martalos. They alerted the Captain, Sergio Navarro, who confirmed that the amniote was floating in the sea and was clearly very weak.

After calling 112 and alerting the marine police authorities a crew member lowered himself into the sea to effect the turtle’s rescue. When they had picked her up they covered her with a wet towel to keep her cool and hydrated.

Dipsy, which is the name that she was given by the children who first spotted her, has now been taken to the ARCA at the Oceanographic Department of the Environment, where she is being cared for. She will gradually be nursed back to full health prior to her re-release into the sea.

The rescued turtle was said to be approximately 20 centimetres long and 4 to 5 years of age.