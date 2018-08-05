Pego Golf Society at Oliva Nova

On the very hot last day of July at Oliva Nova we had 31 players for a Singles Stableford Competition. We were joined by a guest, John Ross.

The results for Division 1 were:

1st place John Guest with a great score of 38 points playing off 10.8. A cut is looming! 2nd place with another great score of 37 points was Steve Patton off 11.6. 3rd place was Malcom Cannon with another good score of 35 points playing off 12.8

The results for Division 2 were:

Ist place Patrick Lynch with 33 points playing off 24.8. 2nd place John Evans with 31 points playing off 19.8. 3rd place Rob Westlands with 29 points off 22.7

Nearest the pin on hole 5 was Jim Hayward with 1m36 and on hole 16 Brian Barden with 5m87. One 2 today won by John Guest. Nobody guessed correctly the Balls in the Water number of 78 so we have a rollover.

Next week we have a Pairs Betterball Competition, if any guest would like to play, subject to handicap, contact Penny Barden on pegohandicapsec@gmail.com