New Salt Queen Crowned in Torrevieja

Cira Gualdo is the new Queen of the Salt. She was elected to serve in Torrevieja for the coming year alongside her handmaidens, Carmen Maciá, her first lady-in-waiting and Alba García, her second maid of honour.

The coronation took place last week in the Eras de la Sal in an emotional ceremony attended by the mayor, a number of council officials, friends and relatives of both the incoming and the outgoing Salt Court, as well as representatives of local associations and clubs, in all amounting to some 750 people.

Last year’s Salt Court, Tania Ñíguez, María Rozados and Rosi Ros handed over the baton to the new ladies and the queen who were accompanied onto the stage by the mayor of Torrevieja, José Manuel Dolón.

25 year old Cira Gualdo, who has a master’s degree in Legal and Forensic Psychology, said that she had always dreamed of being the Salt Queen, “A dream that has been fulfilled today,” while in her traditional farewell speech, the outgoing Queen, Tania Ñíguez, gave an emotional thanks to all the people who have been close to her, supporting her throughout her year of office, to her maids and her family.

She then handed the sceptre and crown to Cira while the band played the Torrevieja anthem.