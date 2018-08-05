The Leader Newspaper Edition 727

Exciting news for Guardamar with confirmation of a million euro grant with which to carry out further research, restoration and improvement of the city walls. Councillor of Historical Heritage, Pilar Gay said that the work will get underway immediately, with a term of 18 months.

On Friday 10th August yet another major demonstration is scheduled to take place on the Orihuela Costa. The protest is being held under the maxim “It’s time to stand up for the Orihuela Costa” and in support of a better deal and improved services for coastal residents. See the full article on page 4 of this week’s Leader newspaper.