Free Saturday Concerts on Orihuela Costa

The Councillor of Festivities, Mariola Rocamora announced a program of concerts and children’s activities that will take place every Saturday in August on the Orihuela Costa. “It is a broad program for all audiences featuring music, concerts and many other free activities every weekend,” she said.

Lsts Saturday the first event was a Children’s Party, in the Avenue of the Adelfas (Urbanisation of Campoamor), in the car park next to the Marina. Next Saturday, August 11, pianist Toby Jacobs will be the featured performer at 11 pm, also at the Avenida de las Adelfas; but on the grassed area next to the Marina.

The program will continue on Saturday, August 18 with the performance of the Rock Group Kassia who will perform songs from the 80s and 90s. This concert will begin at 11.00 pm on Avenida de la Playa and Paseo del Mar (down by La Zenia beach).

The last concert will be on Saturday, August 25 with an ABBA tribute group that will also get underway at 11 pm on the Playa Flamenca esplanade.

Rocamora said that this will be the first time that the Department of Festivities has promoted musical activities during the summer on the Orihuela Costa, “offering entertainment throughout the month of August and taking advantage of the large number of visitors.