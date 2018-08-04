GP 90 (Great Pilgrimage)  August 2018       

A decade after the end of WW1, the British Legion (as it was then known) organised for veterans and war widows to visit the battlefields of the Somme and Ypres before marching to the Menin Gate in Ypres on 8th August 1928.

Exactly 90 years later, thousands of Legion representatives will recreate the 1928 Battlefields Pilgrimage and visit the same battlefields and then, on 8th August 2018, parade their branch standard and a wreath along the same route to the Menin Gate for the One Hundred Days ceremony to commemorate the launch of the 100 days offensive which brought about the end of WW1. Honouring in Remembrance those who never returned home as well as all those who served.

On 8th August this year, many Dignitaries, VIPs and members of the public will gather in Ypres Market Square as spectators. The 1100+ Branch Standard Bearers and Wreath Layers will include two Branches from The Royal British Legion – District North Spain. They are Hondón Valley Branch and Mojácar Branch. We thank them for this participation; they will be representing their Branches and local communities. It will be a proud moment as they will witness and be involved in what will be a truly prestigious, memorable and emotional weekend.

We are aware there will be much tv and press coverage. For a short video, The Greatest Pilgrimage Ever please go to this link https://youtu.be/-CPrC91ev1w

To find information for a local Branch, please go to our website:

www.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north. Community Support advice can be obtained by ringing 676 45 17 80 .