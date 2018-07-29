XXI San Juan Beach Rugby 7’s as new Torrevieja RC get underway

The beach rugby season is with us again and on 4 August in San Juan is their annual beach rugby 7’s tournament with teams from all over the area playing, men’s and women’s teams.

These include the local teams from Alicante and also premiership teams like La Vila.

This is their 21st year of holding the tournament there by the Mediterranean Restaurant on San Juan beach.

So for a full day of rugby fun and lying on the beach watching rugby come down on 4 August.

Looking forward to seeing plenty of people down there and for more information contact Garry on 692 767 242 or for more information about rugby in the area come down to Zoco Market and have a chat on the rugby stand there.

Meanwhile the new Torrevieja rugby club now up and running

First of all, would like to thanks Director Rugby and top man at Cobras Rugby Club, San Fulgencio for allowing us to train at their home ground.

Last night pre-season 2018-19, Monday 23rd July, Torrevieja Rugby Club had it’s first training session. The idea of the club is to amalgamate the clubs in the area to form one strong one and to stop the problems of the past. This has all been initiated by the Spanish and Valencian Federation.

The first training session was held on a local ground, but unfortunately was a one off there, but we had a great turnout of players of different nationalities travelling all the way from Torrevieja to San Fulgencio.

The training session was a huge success with more numbers that expect so shows that there is a big interest in rugby players just want to play rugby for the sake of rugby only with top class professional coaching behind it. Just a pity one of the clubs in the area is not behind the federation’s initiative, but that is life.

The training will now be down on Tuesday and Thursday on Naufragos beach in Torrevieja at 20.00, so let’s see even more people down this Thursday onwards.

Also there is the touch rugby on Guardamar beach as well on Thursday only at 20.00 by the first aid place on the main beach parade.

Look forward to seeing more people down every week to these training sessions.

For more information Contact. Rugby Co-ordinator

Tony: 670 9723 66 whatsapp