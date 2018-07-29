Torry friendlies and league fixture dates released

By Steve Hibberd

Torry got their pre-season friendly campaign underway last Saturday evening, when they travelled to Camillo Cano stadium to face hosts La Nucia. The 3rd div side opened the scoring on 39 mins through Enrique, then Luka added a brace on 73 and 76 mins to give La Nucia a 3-0 lead.

Although Torry substitute Eneko did pull a goal back on 81 mins, the 3-1 scoreline was not a fair reflection of chances created, in a match which manager Manu Sanchez must be pleased at the endeavour shown by his new look team. As per normal, the 2nd half team hardly resembled that of the 1st half, and Torry fans will struggle to recognize many faces from last season.

On Wednesday 1 Aug, ko 1900 hrs, Montesico Blanco stadium, San Miguel, hosts a triangular tournament between Torry, Churra and Crevillente (both 3rd div), when each team will play 2 x 45 mins against the other teams.

Yeclano are the opposition for Torry´s first home match at Nelson Mandela stadium. Make a note in your diaries for Wednesday 8 Aug, ko 1900 hrs, when all of the new signings made by Manu Sanchez should be on display.

Next up at Nelson Mandela, is a visit from UCAM Murcia ´B´ on Sunday 19 Aug, ko also 1900 hrs.

Finally, although there may be more published later, Petrel is the venue on Tuesday 21 August. Inside Estadio El Barxell, Torry have possibly their last friendly, this time against hosts Petrelense.

Then the serious stuff starts. The Preferente div group 4 starts its campaign on 2 September, when Torry host newly promoted Horadada. A week later on 9 September (or sometime that weekend), they visit Villajoyosa. Other dates of note are a visit to Almoradi on 23 December, before breaking for Xmas and New Year, until the return fixture at Horadada on 13 January. They wind up the season with a home fixture against near neighbours Almoradi on 19 May, by which time they will have hopefully qualified for the play offs – wouldn´t that be nice?