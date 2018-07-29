Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

Our Quesada member, Terry Morgan, has just returned from the 10 Nation Test Match which was held in Cardiff. Playing for the Spanish National team against teams from Australia, USA, Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, Wales, Ireland, Namibia and Jersey, the competition was the run up to next years Atlantic Championships, also to be held in Cardiff, where teams from 30 different countries will compete!

The Spanish National Team was represented by a mixed mens and ladies squad of 12 from all different clubs. The competition was extremely tough – not least because it was played on grass which is totally different to playing on the outdoor surfaces here in Spain.

In the Triples discipline, Terry Morgan played some hard fought matches with Julian Pering from San Luis and Derek Eldon from Javea. The team won the bronze medal, just losing in the semi final to Ireland who then went on to win the gold medal. This was the only medal won by Spain. Congratulations Terry, Julian and Derek.

Meanwhile, following the recent coaching sessions, members had an opportunity to put their new skills into practice in the first match against Greenlands in the Friendship Cup. The competition is decided on overall shots from 4 matches.

There was a great atmosphere on the greens for this first evening match at Quesada. Although the teams won 3 rinks each, first blood went to Greenlands with a score of 95 to 88 shots. Theres a return match next week though, so Quesada will be working hard to pull back the deficit!

Finally, open to visitors, our popular Saturday morning Chicken Drive is continuing during the summer months. Anyone interested in taking part, please report to The Club, Quesada at 9.45am for a 10am start.

For more information about our club, please contact our membership secretary Joe Riley on 96 572 5787 or email joedriley@gmail.com. New bowlers are welcome and introductory coaching is available.

Quesada Bowls Club is sponsored by Spanish Life Properties https://spanishlifepropertiessl.com/