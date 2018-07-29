National Award for Orihuela Costa RBL

The Noel Rogers Trophy – Runner Up Certificate 2017/18 was presented to the Orihuela Costa and District Branch at the Annual Legion Conference in Belfast at the end of May.

Collecting the Award for the Branch was Chris Wyatt, past District North Chairman. Chris said “I was honoured to be asked to collect this on behalf of the Branch as it was truly well deserved reflecting the hours of work from a dedicated Branch in support of the Poppy Appeal.

The Award recognised the raising of 383.88€ per member which was a tremendous result. Along with the Certificate came a sapling Beech Tree from the Woodland Trust and it is hoped to plant this locally”

District Committee Member Chris then presented the award to the Branch where it was received by the Poppy Appeal Co ordinator, Eddie Coleman, Branch President Pastor Keith Brown and Vice Chairman Walter Shatford