El Raso Golf Society

On Friday 27 July we played our last game of the season at Vistabella. Twenty-seven players enjoyed the excellent conditions of the course, although the restriction of buggies on most of the front nine proved frustrating especially in the blistering heat of the day. However, saying that, there were some exceptional scores recorded.

The final results were as follows: Best guest Terry O´Connel with a score of 31 pts. Par 3 holes nearest the pins were hole 2 Glen Roberts hole 7 Bev Fairhurst hole 11 Pete Gartside and hole 15 John Dodds. Best front and back nines: Malcolm Foskett 20 pts and Carin van der Kruijs 18 pts c/b. Third place went to Bob Shorley with 37 pts. Second place went to Steve Sayers with 39 pts.

First place and competition winner was John Dodds with a super 43 pts. (The Handicap Secretary will be reviewing your handicap, John!). The gnome, on this occasion, was presented to John Fairhurst,

After the game we returned to the Olde 9th in Quesada for prize giving and refreshments and our thanks, once again, to Grant and his staff