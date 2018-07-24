There’s a Change in the Air

There was a time that the Costa Brava was thought of as a place for lager louts to hang out, get drunk and misbehave for a week or two.

That may have been true of the popular resort at one time but now the Costa Brava has taken the bull by its proverbial horns and begun to re-establish itself into something quite different.

Close to the French border and only one hour along the coast from Barcelona, Costa Brave can boast some of the bluest waters and longest stretches of beach in the whole of Spain, and many well-off Spaniards as well as the likes of Pablo Picasso who would holiday on the coastline especially during the early 20th century.

It was with the onset of cheaper package holidays that the Cost Brava fell into the hands of mass developers, and with those builds came the masses, and with those people came the reputation that the Costa Brava was largely to be avoided if you did not want to spend all your holiday in the bars where every hour was a happy hour.

But now things are beginning to change with much of the south still boasting those attractions for the tourists such as casinos, water parks and general family attractions that have made the Costa Brava one of the premier place to go for a fun-filled holiday, but now the northern corners of the coastline are catering for those who want to find out about the culture of the Costa Brava attracting them with untouched fishing villages and traditional Catalan dishes, historical sites and a whole different atmosphere to the busier south.

Of course, there is also a wide and varied selection of hotels and boarding houses to choose from with all price ranges catered for which means you can tailor make your holiday to suit your own personal needs. The Costa Brava has four bricks and mortar casinos to offer.

Not only does the Costa Brava have just about everything anyone could wish for in holiday and entertainment but it is home to the greatest amount of Michelin starred chefs in the whole of Spain as well as housing more than forty museums and galleries, so there is sure to be something there to suit most tourist tastes.

From Pubol where Dali famously bought his wife an 11th century castle to the cobbled hilltop town of Begur the Costa Brava has such a diverse range of hotels and coastline scenery that you will want to return to this stunning area time after time.