Work begins on two rainwater drains in Pilar de la Horadada

The Councillor for Infrastructure, José Francisco Albaladejo, visited the start of two major works that are now underway in the urban area of Pilar de la Horadada.

He began at the western end of the rambla where it meets with Calle Mayor, and where the corrective work is expected to last between six and eight months.

With a budget of 414,742 euros, Calle Mayor will increase between 30 and 40 centimeters in height, with a bridge about 14 meters wide and 30 meters long. The newly installed passage under the Rambla will be two meters high, which will enable the water, during periods of heavy rainfall, to runoff more efficiently and no longer cause problems with waterlogging.

The Councilor said that this work will improve the infrastructures and avoid future flooding in the area and has a completion date of December 2018 or January next year.

In September the traffic will be diverted from Calle Mayor so that the work can be carried out safely. Snr Albaladejo asks for patience and understanding from affected residents and drivers.

The second location is in Avenida de la Venta where the work is being jointly financed, 60 percent by the Provincial Council of Alicante and 40 percent by the City of Pilar de la Horadada. The project will cost 594,419 euros with additional improvements a further 84,880 euros, which once completed will see both Avenida de la Venta and Calle Vista Hermosa completely paved.

In addition, the work will include the elevation of the pedestrian crossing to prevent water and mud from flowing into the adjacent streets, with the rainwater pipes buried undergoround.

During the work, traffic will be through Calle Cristo Adyacente, Infantes, and Avenida Los Villenas.

Once again, Albaladejo has asked that the residents understand the need for the work to be carried out and the requirement for additional caution when driving along Avenida de la Venta. The works are scheduled to finish in about six months.

Image: www.vegabajadigital.com/Google maps