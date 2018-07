The authorities were called to Villamartin at the weekend to extinguish a fire that had broken out in a refuse container situated on Calle Manuel de Falla.

It is not known how the fire started although a spokesman did say that arson was one aspect being considered but no sooner had the flames been doused than local residents, rather than use an undamaged bin a little further down the street, were once again using the burnt out container in which to deposit their rubbish.