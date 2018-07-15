Promoted Elche keen to get underway

CF Elche are now back in pre season training . The squad is scheduled to meet today, Monday, at 8:00 pm at the Martínez Valero Stadium although little more is planned to take place other than a welcome, meet and greet, session for the manager, Pacheta, his staff and the new players.

On Tuesday the training will get underway at 7:00 pm although earlier in the day the players will all be subjected to the physical and medical tests . The training plan for the first week of the Pre-season:

MONDAY, JULY 16 : cll at 8:00 pm at the Martínez Valero stadium (no training session).

TUESDAY, JULY 17 : Medical tests starting at 9.00. Training session at 7:00 pm in the Annex.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18 : Training session at 9.00 in the Annex.

THURSDAY, JULY 19 : Double session: morning at 9.00 and evening at 7.00. Both in the Annex.

FRIDAY, JULY 20 : Training session at 9.00 in the Annex.

SATURDAY, JULY 21 : Friendly: Elche CF – CF Intercity, at 7.30 pm, at the Manolo Maciá stadium in Santa Pola.

SUNDAY, JULY 22 : Friendly: CFI Alicante – Elche CF, at 20.00, at the Ciudad Deportiva Antonio Solana in Alicante