Torrevieja will spend 488,000 euros to eradicate mosquitoes

The Torrevieja council have said that they are about to formalise a service that is currently being provided without a contract, that of the eradication of mosquitoes in the environment of the residential areas next to the lagoons, especially after periods of rain.

Councillor for Municipal Services, Domingo Soler (APTCe) reported on the approval of 488,000 euros at the weekly session of the government board saying that bids will now be sought from suitable companies for the introduction of a 5 year contract.

He did warn, however, that if the procedure goes ahead without incident, it could still take some months to introduce.