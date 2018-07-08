Record breaking 17,000 euro payout from ‘Charity 4 Charities, ‘Presentation Night’

On Saturday 23rd June, JR’s Country Club hosted a spectacular event, where 100 people gathered in the open air and be entertained by the brilliant Mr. Shifty and share a fantastic night and give at last ‘Charity 4 Charities’, the small charity with a big heart, their recognition of the hard work they have done over eleven years, when they handed over cheques to the value of 17,000 to the following charities they are supporting throughout 2018: –

Age Concern – Alzheimer Assoc – Elche children’s home – Sat. Animal rescue – ALPE – Torrevieja hospital, Oncology Dept, Baby Unit and the Wheelchairs 4 the disabled – Strokes Assoc – Kittens in Distress – Cats and Dogs, Animal rescue – Reach Out – Caritas, the poor in Rojales, and finally, the San Jose OBRERO Orphanage, Torrevieja.

Charity 4 Charities wished to thank Kevin and his staff for the amazing buffet and hard work throughout the night, the compere Terrence Sheenan, who was fantastic and gave his time freely, all the helpers and supporters from their weekly auction and finally…….A special thank you to Chris Stott and his staff from The Bull Flannigan, for supporting Charity 4 Charities over eleven years but now like so many bar/ restaurants, sadly gone along with our weekly auction. For more information visit the Charity 4 Charities Face Book page

The photo shows ‘Charity 4 Charities’ committee members. Left to right – Dave Smith, Chris Stott, Sandra Knott, Brenda Claire, Rachel Tenant, Mick McGrath, Lyne Anderson was unable to attend