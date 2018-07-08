Queen of Salt candidates selected

Three candidates were selected last week who will compete for the position of Torrevieja’s Queen of the Salt.

The contestants were presented to the press last Wednesday aby the councillor for Fiestas Domingo Pérez. Following their introduction each was then required to provide brief details giving the reasons that have led them to apply for the position together with what they expect from their reign that will begin on 31 July.

As the press corps moved to their next assignments the three young ladies then spent the afternoon in interviews with the jury composed of the journalist Melania Sala, the president of the Carnival Association of Torrevieja, Francisco Pizana, the director of the dance academy Soul Dance, Óscar Torregrosa, and the councillor himself, although he doesn’t have a vote.

Perez has stated that, in his opinion, the Queen of the Salt “is the representation of the Torrevieja woman, but of a current woman.” He also wished them all luck and assured them that whatever position they are placed in “they will each will enjoy being part of the salt court”.

The act of coronation will take place on 31 July at 10 pm in the Eras de la Sal which will be accompanied by a performance from Cristina Cámara on piano, sax player José Vicente Fernández and soloist Conchita Pérez.

It will also be the farewell for the current Queen of the Salt, Tania Ñíguez Andréu, and that of her bridesmaids, Rosi Ros Martínez and María Rozados Madrid, who have represented Torrevieja during the last twelve months.

The three contestants are 19 year old Alba García Carrasco, 25 year old Cira Gualdo Prades and Carmen Maciá Gómez who is also 25 years of age.