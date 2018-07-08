Leader Edition 724

What a terrific achievement by HELP at Home CB to donate 31,000 euros to the Spanish Red Cross. Let’s hope that we see that it’s not too long before we see the new ambulance on the road.

News of another large donation inside, this time from Charity 4 Charities which handed over 17,000 euros to worthy causes last month.

The mayor of Orihuela features with news of the defeated Vote of No Confidence in Orihuela on Friday and threatened strikes from pilots and cabin crew at Ryanair look like causing disruption for holidaymakers in the next 2 or 3 weeks.