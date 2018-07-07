Torrevieja mayor meets with British residents

The mayor of Torrevieja, José Manuel Dolón, held a meeting on Wednesday morning with a wide representation of British residents who live in the south area of ​​Torrevieja, where, for more than an hour and a half, he listened to their concerns about the infrastructure and the services in the urbanisations in which they reside.

The request for a meeting was the initiative of the residents themselves, all of whom live in the Cala Dorada, Mar Azul, Rocío de Mar, Rocajuna, Las Barcas, Sector I, Mariblanca, La Veleta and Los Altos developments. Items tabled for discussion included the maintenance of green spaces, urban cleanliness, the state of the roads, lighting, signalling and a number of other subjects that are currently a cause for concern.

After listening to their concerns the mayor explained the 2018 Budget process to them describing the difficulties he has encountered by not having a Budget since 2015 and having to work with the extension of funds from that year. “They were totally insufficient and made the efficient management of municipal services virtually impossible,” he said.

The mayor was accompanied by the director of the OARI office, Carlos González, as he tried to answer each and every one of the questions raised and where he was unable to do so he has taken note, so that he can carry out further investigations with the corresponding municipal departments.

Residents have not only raised issues about their own urbanizations but they have also asked about other matters of more general interest such as the stoppage of the Acuamed works of the Dique de Poniente, Acequión Beach, the Pedestrian Path of los Náufragos and lo Ferrís.