A Moonlit Walk . Just Another Great Thing To Do In Mojácar

Mojácar Council recently held its annual “Senderos de la Luna” moonlit walk, which is organised in collaboration with Almería´s Provincial Council as part of their hiking and trekking sports programme.

For several years now, this event has been a must for walking enthusiasts and, the Menas-Macenas path, which runs along the edge of the sea, is the perfect setting. With an “easy/medium” grade, this 10km route also passes through some strategic points that reveal the area´s economic and social history.

The group was accompanied on the night by two guides and Civil Protection members, along with the town´s Sports Councillor, Ana Garcia, making stops along the way for information on the most emblematic points.

The Mena-Macenas path takes the visitor back to the mining past, with indications of the tracks left by the muleteers and iron transporters as well as signs of the Muslim age and the Mediterranean coast defences. All this area, too, is surrounded by unique fauna and flora such as the “limonium estevei”, an endemic species to the area which is in danger of extinction.

Although this was the chosen route for the moonlit walk, Mojácar has a wide range of paths which illustrate emblematic places of interest, whether they are cultural or, form part of the landscape. On foot or by bike, this coastal area is fabulous to explore, be it the virgin beaches, the Sierra Cabrera hills, the great variety of endemic species or the great cultural history left by the footprints of various Mediterranean civilizations.

Without doubt, there is something for everyone to enjoy and discover amongst these attractions, which are being actively promoted and enhanced by Mojácar´s Tourism Department, with great interest and success.