Honda to provide free motorcycle trackers

Honda Motorcycles UK has joined forces with Datatool in the first partnership of its kind to offer tracking equipment fitted free-of-charge to riders of every single on-road Honda motorcycle. Available on purchases from last Monday 2nd July 2018*, the initiative is part of Honda’s ongoing commitment to advance motorcycle safety and security.

New Honda Motorcycle customers will have the option of receiving Datatool’s innovative Thatcham-approved tracking solution – TrakKING Adventure system, supplied and fitted at no extra cost by Honda dealerships. Honda is also offering existing owners a discount on purchase and installation costs. The only cost to the customer is the ongoing 24/7/365 monitoring subscription.

In addition to the automatic theft monitoring and instant notification, Datatool TrakKING Adventure provides a detailed journey history with every journey automatically uploaded to the cloud for later review, as well as the ability to provide location and event-based alerts.

Once activated, the TrakKING Adventure software allows riders to record and review their routes with friends online and via the free iOS or Android smartphone apps. This mapping technology and the tracking capability covers the whole of Western Europe, allowing Honda owners to take their bikes abroad with complete peace of mind.

As well as being Thatcham Quality Assured, TrakKING Adventure is also accredited as a Police ‘Secured by Design’ product, which means it meets the high standards set by police forces around the UK to reduce and prevent crime.

Datatool TrakKING Adventure is available on all new Honda scooters and motorcycles sold after Monday, 2nd July 2018. Honda dealers are also offering discounted purchase and installation prices for existing owners, typically £349 fitted. Monthly subscription costs come in at less than £10 per month, with the option to pay for the year upfront.

For more information, visit: http://www.honda.co.uk/motorcycles