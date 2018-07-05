Summer tourist walks announced

The Councillor for Tourism, Sofía Álvarez, has announced the Summer Tourist Routes with the aim of “continuing to promote the outdoors and the wealth of tourist potential that Orihuela has”.

As a novelty this year, a Pirate route will be held for the first time on Friday, 13 July and Friday, 10 August, at 8:00 pm, from the Cabo Roig Watch Tower, recently declared a Site of Cultural Interest. “It is a familiar routine, in which, in a fun and entertaining way we will tell everyone about the history of the Tower. It will be performed by several actors who will stage the fights of the pirates as they arrive on the Oriolan coast.”

On Saturday, 18 August there will be the Paseo Cultural night route, starting at 10 pm from the Tourist Office in Orihuela.

The route will show the rich historical and monumental heritage that Orihuela has, through a walk, “which is usually done in the morning, but taking into account the high temperatures it is now more pleasant by the night”, said Ms Álvarez.

And finally, after visiting the historic centre and the legendary beaches, in September a route around the hamlet of Barbarroja is planned, just at the other end of the map, where participants will be introduced to one of the most natural corners of the municipality, as well as its rich gastronomy.

Anyone interested in joining these summer tourist routes should reserve their places in the Tourist Info Orihuela Centro or phone 96 530 46 45. In addition all the information on the activities listed is shown on the website www.orihuelaturistica.es