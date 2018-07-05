Summer Solstice Murcia Humanists

Thirty-five members and friends of the Humanists of Murcia met on the beach in Bolnuevo to celebrate the Summer Solstice (a bit late).

Everyone brought food to accompany the usual fried chicken and bread provided by the Treasurer.

Before the meal started, games of Petanca and Giant Jenga (provided by Deryck), started, couple against couple. After intense competition, Diane and Liam won the final of the Petanca, while (amazingly) Jon & Joan narrowly beat off last year’s finalists Tom & Jan.

Along with the games, which gathered a large audience of passers-by, a student band and Spanish hen/stag party stopped to chat.

The feasting began with salads, sausage rolls, potato salad, chicken, and proceeded to a montón of puddings. A great evening of food, games and friends.

Thanks to Ann/Martin and Audrey for the tables, Vince, Liz and Rik for judging and Jon & Joan for organising the show.